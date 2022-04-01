Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.