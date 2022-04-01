Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of NVT opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.53.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
About nVent Electric (Get Rating)
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.