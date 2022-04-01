Parallel Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

