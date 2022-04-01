Parallel Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.29 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

