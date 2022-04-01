Parallel Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of PK opened at $19.53 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

