Parallel Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHG. Bank of America lowered their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

