Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 21.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.