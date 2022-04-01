Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $42,000 Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 387,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at about $6,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $25.07 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

