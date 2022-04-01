Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 489 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $101.19.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

