Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $135.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $132.58 and a 52-week high of $194.05.
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
