Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

PLTR opened at $13.73 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

