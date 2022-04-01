Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
