Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $40,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 176 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $185.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.25 and a 200 day moving average of $205.59. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

