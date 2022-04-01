Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.83).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 507.50 ($6.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 541.17. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.35) and a one year high of GBX 619 ($8.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of £18,547.02 ($24,295.28). Also, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.50), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,474,986.01).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

