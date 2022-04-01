Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average is $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,264.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

