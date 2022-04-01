PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,683 shares of company stock worth $9,620,360 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

