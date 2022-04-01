P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.82) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.85). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.82), with a volume of 23,968 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 826 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 68.62. The company has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91.
About P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P)
