Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 3,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,843. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $209.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.