Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,646,231 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 260,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

