Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 996,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OWLT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 278,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Owlet by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

