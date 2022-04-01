Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 996,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OWLT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 278,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.
