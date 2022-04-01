Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

NYSE OVV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 103,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,221. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

