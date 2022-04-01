Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will announce $353.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the highest is $368.50 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $259.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 827,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,938. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

