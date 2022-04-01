Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC remained flat at $$2.40 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,582. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

