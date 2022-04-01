OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 30.8% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 235.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

