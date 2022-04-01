OTA Financial Group L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund accounts for approximately 0.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

NTG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,701. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

