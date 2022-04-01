OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $247,000 in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

