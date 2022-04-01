OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCVX. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SCVX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of SCVX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 255,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of SCVX by 61.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 89,960 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SCVX by 54.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SCVX in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCVX remained flat at $$9.91 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. SCVX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

