Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 46,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

