Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $141.57 million and $1.26 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.26 or 0.07381074 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99935717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 142,786,098 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

