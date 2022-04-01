OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $490.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

