Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.75. 335,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503,713. The company has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. Oracle has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

