Oppenheimer Weighs in on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $174,051,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.