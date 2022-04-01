Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Ooma has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $356.76 million, a P/E ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OOMA. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ooma by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ooma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

