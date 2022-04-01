onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 445,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
About onsemi (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
