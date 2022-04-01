onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 445,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

