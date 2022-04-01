Onex Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0777 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 16.27 and a quick ratio of 16.27. Onex has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONEXF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

