OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 21,116 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.