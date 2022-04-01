Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 4,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,421. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

