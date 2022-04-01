Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Holdings Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. 517,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.58. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

