Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 33,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,154. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

