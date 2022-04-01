OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

