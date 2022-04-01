Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. 236,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

