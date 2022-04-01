Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $6.74 on Friday, reaching $233.53. 28,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,556. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

