Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 331,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,242,000 after buying an additional 202,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.66. 35,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

