Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,158. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

