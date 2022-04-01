Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.18. 259,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

