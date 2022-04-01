Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,874 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. 1,455,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.