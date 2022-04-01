Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.40 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.18 ($0.12).

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ocean Outdoor from GBX 1,115 ($14.61) to GBX 1,120 ($14.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.43.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

