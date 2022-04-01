Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.