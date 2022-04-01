Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,700.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCDGF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,650 ($21.61) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,716.67.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

