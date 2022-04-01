Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.77

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.77 and last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 118401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.18.

Several brokerages have commented on OBE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The stock has a market cap of C$897.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

