O3Swap (O3) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.83 or 0.07441514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,268.43 or 0.99978004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

